Harry Reid Int'l prepping for heavy traffic NFL Draft Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL Draft kicks off this week and is expected to bring lots of traffic to Harry Reed International Airport. Airport officials are asking those who are traveling to and from the airport to be prepared.

KTNV spoke with Joe Rajchel with Harry Reid International Airport ahead of draft week. He says, "It's been really busy, the last couple of weeks that our checkpoints have been not quite at 2019 levels, but we're getting closer. "

With the return of major events for the first time in years, travelers from all over are coming to the Fabulous Las Vegas.

"We're seeing a lot of people coming through. Lots of big events. We had BTS back-to-back weekends that obviously drew a lot of fans. We have the NFL draft this week and we have the National Association of Broadcasters, their convention coming into town, which is always a big draw.

Here's some tips, if you plan on heading to or from the airport this week;

Travelers leaving Las Vegas during draft week are encourage to arrive at the airport early. Most airlines suggest being there 2-3 hours before your depature, to allow time to get through TSA checkpoints.

"Do things like check in online, and just really plan ahead. Know your route through the airport, know where you're going, and give yourself time," said Rajchel.

It's also important to know where to go, if you're dropping-off or picking-up loved ones during NFL Draft week. Harry Reid International Airport urges drivers to be aware of which Terminal you're going to.

Also to avoid congestion through T1 and T3 terminals, it's important that visitors drop-off passengers at the Departures curb and pickup travelers from the Arrivals curb.

Be sure to include parking in your travel plans. If you plan on parking either short-term or long-term, airport officials say to prepare for some lots to be full.

Long-term parking can be found in the Terminal 3 lot. Terminal 3 parking requires travelers to take a shuttle to-and-from the lot to access the main terminals.

For more information on parking, and navigating through Harry Reid International you can learn more by visiting their website HARRY REID INT'L AIRPORT .

