Good Morning, Las Vegas: UNLV community marks one year since deadly campus shooting

Today marks one year since the shooting at UNLV that killed three professors.
It will be a somber day on UNLV's campus as the university marks one year since three professors were shot and killed at Beam Hall.
Anchor Justin Hinton spoke exclusively with UNLV president Dr. Keith E. Whitfield.
Some students have found their own ways to honor the lives lost and provide healing to those affected by the tragedy. One is through murals, a tribute to the professors lost that day.
UNLV heading to Boise State to face off for Mountain West Championship
While the UNLV community is looking back on what happened one year ago, they are also looking ahead to a major game for the Rebels.
Tonight, UNLV faces Boise State in the Mountain West Championship.
Our Alex Eschelman will be in Boise with the Rebels to bring you updates as the team looks to secure a conference championship and a spot in the college football playoff.
Nick Walters spoke to the team earlier this week to see how they felt about this historic game.
What's the weather for today?
The weather remains mild on Friday and continues through the weekend. Mornings start in the 40s but warm up into the afternoon into the 60s.
Take the weekend to enjoy the weather outside. Starting Monday, we'll start to see highs in the 50s, which is about average for this time of year.
Any traffic issues to worry about?
We have reports of a hit-and-run in the area of E. Bonanza Road and N. Pecos Road. Traffic is still flowing, but please slow down while traveling in the area as authorities investigate.