Good Morning, Las Vegas: Police investigating shooting, denser housing developments on the rise and more

We are once again seeing milder temperatures across the valley. Mornings continue to start the day cool while warming up into the afternoon. It's one of those days the kids will go off to school in a coat but come home in a t-shirt.

Mild Through the Weekend

Police have roads closed in the area of Owns and Eastern as they investigate a shooting. Channel 13 has a reporter at the scene, and we will bring you updates on that case as they are made available.

A shift in suburban housing: Dense developments spark debate in Las Vegas

While some local residents feel denser housing developments could lower their existing property values, local investors couter that these developments are a necessary solution to the valley’s affordable housing crisis.

CCSD Trustees vote to repair Mt. Charleston's only elementary school

A major turn of events for Mount Charleston’s only elementary school, which was damaged from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

The repairs to the school are now being fast-tracked, taking priority over other projects within the district.

It is likely that trustees will need to discuss funding in a future meeting, but right now the district has a goal to have the repairs complete by August 2025.

Anjali Patel brought you a preview of this meeting Wednesday morning and broke down what led to the board needing to make this decision.

Future of Mt. Charleston's only elementary school back before CCSD Trustees

ICYMI: Vegas Golden Knights dominates the Ducks on the road with a 4-1 win

Shea Theodore scored two goals for the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night in a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, who lost Trevor Zegras to a potentially serious lower-body injury.

It's looking like the team has rebounded from the 6-0 lost to Utah last weekend.

