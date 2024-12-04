Good Morning, Las Vegas: New mayor swearing in, VGK wins on and off the ice and more

(KTNV) - Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

What's the weather for today?

Mild seems to be the word of the week for the weather in Las Vegas. We are expecting highs in the upper 60s for the rest of the week before a weekend cool-down. Winds are slight and the sun should stick around with us over the next few days.

Mostly Sunny the Rest of the Week

Any traffic issues to worry about?

No major wrecks are impacting traffic on the way to school or work Wednesday morning. Previously scheduled I-15 overnights closures have actually been rescheduled, so we'll keep you updated as to when those are happening.

The top stories you need to know about this morning

Shelley Berkley to be sworn in as Las Vegas mayor

After 25 years of Goodman leadership, a new name will head the city of Las Vegas.

The Goodman Years: The Nevada power couple shaping Las Vegas for a quarter-century

Carolyn Goodman will swear in Shelley Berkley at today's Las Vegas City Council meeting.

Anchor Tricia Kean previously sat down with Berkley to get her thoughts on how she wanted to tackle the office, which you can watch below.

Channel 13 sits down with Las Vegas Mayor-elect Shelley Berkley

Future of Lundy Elementary back before CCSD Trustees

Today, the topic of Lundy Elementary is back on the CCSD's Board of Trustees' agenda.

Mt. Charleston's only elementary school closed in August of 2023 after suffering damage from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

Then this past May, district leaders proposed closing Lundy for good, citing high repair costs and because it only served about a dozen students.

They eventually took that option off the table after outcry from the community, but in August, board members voted against repairing the school.

Instead, officials are exploring the possibility for the school to live on in another building, potentially adding classrooms to the Mt. Charleston library.

It's important to note the trustee who represented that area at the time, Katie Williams, was against repairing the school, which is what families wanted. Williams resigned in September after the district attorney said she no longer lived locally.

Now, the interim trustee appointed to serve out the rest of Williams' term, Nakia Jackson-Hale, is requesting a reconsideration of the decision to not repair the school and explore a library addition instead after she said she spoke with families and staff and looked at the school herself.

Future of Lundy Elementary School still up in the air after CCSD trustees took no action on possible closure

ICYMI: Vegas Golden Knights win over Edmonton Oilers at home

Not only did the Golden Knights end the Oilers' winning streak, walking away with a 1-0 score at home, but they also used the day to give back. On GivingTuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a toy drive.

The gifts will benefit Clark County Foster Care.