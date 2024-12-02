Good Morning, Las Vegas: Milder temperatures ahead, toy drives underway, and more

(KTNV) - Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

What's the weather for today?

A dry week without any organized wind is expected across Southern Nevada.

Nighttime and early morning low temperatures will be in the mid-40s in Las Vegas. Daytime highs will reach the mid-60s, which is a bit above average.

After periods of clouds on Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday, the sky turns mostly sunny midweek and beyond.

Quiet and Cool

Any traffic issues to worry about?

If you're heading to Harry Reid International tonight, overnight lane reductions will be on Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 roadways.

Those will be in effect Monday through Thursday, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 20, from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Crews will be doing road maintenance, but there will be no full street closures.

Lane closures at Harry Reid International Airport

The top stories you need to know about this morning

Thieves caught on camera stealing mail in West Valley. Here's what you can do to protect yourself

We're firmly in the holiday shopping season, and you're likely waiting for some presents or holiday cards in the mail.

However, more mail could mean more theft — something people in Las Vegas are no strangers to.

Guy Tannenbaum spoke with a woman who caught someone stealing her mail on her Ring camera and has her message to others in our community.

Thieves caught on camera stealing mail in West Valley neighborhood

Local nonprofit addressing period poverty expanding by opening new location

Last May, we introduced you to Caitlyn and Chloe Kim, two high school students on a mission to make a difference in our community.

They started The Wellness Box Foundation, an organization dedicated to tackling period poverty by providing feminine products.

Now, they're taking their mission to the next level, opening a new office in Spring Valley to reach even more people in need.

Isabella Martin spoke to the students at their new location.

Local nonprofit addressing period poverty expanding by opening new office

Clark County Fire participating in holiday toy drive

With Christmas just a few weeks away, Clark County Fire wants to make sure all local kids get a gift this Christmas.

That's why they're partnering with the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for their 24th annual "Fill the Fire Truck" holiday toy drive.

If you'd like to help make Christmas brighter for valley kids, you can drop off a new toy or a gift card at any of the five participating Walmart stores between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Saturday or Sunday leading up to Christmas.

You can also drop off your donations at the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation or any Clark County fire station any day through Dec. 16.

The list of participating Walmart stores is:



6464 N. Decatur Blvd./I-215)

540 Marks St./Sunset Road.

7200 Arroyo Crossing Parkway/Rainbow & CC-215

201 N. Nellis Blvd./Charleston Blvd.

8060 W. Tropical Parkway (Centennial & U.S. 95)