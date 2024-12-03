Good Morning, Las Vegas: Cloudy start to the day, new West Henderson Hospital opens, and more

(KTNV) - Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

What's the weather for today?

We are starting the day with many parts of the valley in the 40s with some clouds in the area, which cools us down a little Tuesday when compared to the highs expected for the rest of the week.

Any traffic issues to worry about?

Drivers in the south part of the valley may need to find a different way to access Interstate 15 this week.

The on-ramp from St. Rose Parkway to southbound I-15 will be closed daily from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Friday. NDOT says drivers should use the Starr Avenue on-ramp to get around that closure.

NDOT is also warning commuters of overnight closures coming to both directions of the interstate later this week. The southbound lanes of I-15 will be closed from Flamingo to Russell beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Then starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, the northbound lanes will be closed from Russell to Tropicana until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The top stories you need to know about this morning

West Henderson Hospital officially opens today

Located at 1155 Raiders Way (cross street St. Rose Parkway), the 150-bed hospital is equipped to care for patients with a variety of medical needs. Services available include emergency care, cardiac care, neurology care, surgery, gastroenterology and inpatient care for medical needs such as pneumonia.

Anyssa Bohanan was live in Henderson to break down how this new facility will meet the needs of this growing community.

California’s new fuel standards could lead to higher gas prices in Las Vegas

California’s push for stricter fuel standards may come with an unexpected cost for Nevadans, which relies heavily on fuel imported from California.

Nevada, which depends almost entirely on California for its fuel supply, is likely to feel the ripple effects.

Game On! UNLV's Oral History Research Center tackles the history of sports in Las Vegas

UNLV'S Oral History Research Center is embarking on a project tracking the history of sports in Las Vegas.

The university worked with a number of different major sports leagues to make it happen, and it came to fruition in 2017 with the Vegas Golden Knights starting their first season.