Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip takes team to Reno, Boise, Montana and Utah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip is back!

The team loaded up the VGK bus on Monday, and KTNV is going with them.

Wednesday, the bus was decked out with graphics ahead of the journey, which starts in Reno, then up to Boise, Montana and Utah. It's all a way to take the VGK energy to different parts of the country.

"We get to share our success and celebrate the Stanley Cup with kids and fans in different markets all across the West Coast," said Sheri Hudspeth, director of Youth Hockey Programs and Fan Development.

Unfortunately, Hudspeth says the Cup will not make the trip, but you can catch all the action on Channel 13.

Schedule according to VGK's website:

Monday, August 21 (Reno)



Reno Ice, 15500 Wedge Pkwy

9-11 a.m. PT

Tuesday, August 22 (Boise)



Idaho IceWorld, 7072 S Eisenman Road

11 a.m.-1 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 24 (Bozeman)



Gallatin Ice, 901 N Black Avenue

10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 26 (Ogden)

