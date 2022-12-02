Interview with Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith never takes for granted being a Golden Knight as an original misfit. Smith has formed a special kinship with the city of Las Vegas and the fan base.

TINA NGUYEN: You are an OG on this team. What does it mean to you to have been with this organization for so long?

REILLY SMITH: Special. It's definitely a privilege and an honor. You know, I don't think I've ever taken my day for granted, been able to come to the rank and play with this group of guys and put on this year. And so this is a great community. And to be able to support them and to showcase what we can do on the ice and kind of bring the community together at the same time, it's an honor.

TINA NGUYEN: How have you seen this organization grow and evolve over the couple of years you've been here?

REILLY SMITH: Expectation has definitely risen above and beyond. Every year I feel like it's a little higher. And, you know, it's great to see our fan base year one just explode. And for me, I think it's gotten better and better every year since.

TINA NGUYEN: You recently signed a three year contract extension with the Golden Knights. What does it mean to you to get the chance to continue to play for this organization?

REILLY SMITH: It's very special to be able to play here. You know, some of our best friends in the world play on this team and me and my family. We love living here. And I feel like this town, the city has everything you want. You know, I like the golf and you can do that year round for the most part and, you know, great shows, restaurants. It just is really a treat to be able to play for this team and live in this town.

TINA NGUYEN:You've been outspoken about your love for the city of Las Vegas. What kind of bond have you formed with this town?

REILLY SMITH: I really call it home. You know, I've been here for six years and I feel like I've been embraced as well as I could be coming here and being able to to showcase it for this town and this team. Hopefully, I can finish the rest of my career here. I love being able to give back to the community and the people in need.

