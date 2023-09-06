Fans can see the Stanley Cup at Vegas Golden Knights Rookie Faceoff

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Southern Nevada hockey fans will get the chance to get up close and personal with the Stanley Cup.
On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced the Stanley Cup will be at the VGK Rookie Faceoff on Friday, Sept. 15 at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
The iconic trophy will be on display from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
The Vegas Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the game start at $14.
