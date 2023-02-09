Former roommate of Kelsey Turner appears in court for sentencing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former roommate of Kelsey Turner, Diana Nicole Pena, appeared in court on Thursday morning for sentencing.

Kelsey Turner, a former Playboy model, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of her former boyfriend, a California psychiatrist in January. The judge sentenced Turner to 25 years at the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Their former roommate, Diana Nicole Pena, has claimed that she had “nothing to do with the murder” and that she “turned herself in” to tell her side of the story in June 2019.

