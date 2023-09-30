First responders remember 1 October ahead sixth anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Approaching the sixth anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, memories of that tragic night continue to resonate with survivors, first responders, and the community.

First responders, including Captain Jared Johnson of the Clark County Fire Department and Captain Chris Tomaino, of LVMPD, faced extraordinary challenges that night.

Their accounts reflect the tumultuous nature of the situation. For Tomaino, he says that night "Sounded like war of the worlds on the radio live you heard officers getting shot at...heard shots getting fired in the background."

Today, the Healing Garden serves as a place of solace and remembrance, offering comfort and a sense of unity for survivors and first responders alike.

As the community commemorates the remembrance of October 1, 2017, they come together to honor the memories of those lost and find strength in their shared journey towards healing.