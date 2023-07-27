Fire department responds to an east valley vehicle fire stretching to garage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that stretched to the front of a house Wednesday evening.

Around 6:33 p.m., the department received calls of a vehicle fire at the 3000 block of Sierra Ridge Drive close to Nellis Air Force Base. As fire engines were arriving, the fire "upgraded to an 'M' medium level" because it stretched to a residence.

When they arrived, CCFD officials observed two vehicles on fire at a single-story home.

"The fire was contained to the vehicles and the garage," fire crews said. "With a negative fire extension into the living quarters."

Officials confirmed that there were no injuries to residents or the firefighters. The American Red Cross assisted three adults.

A total of 5 engines, 1 ladder truck, 2 rescues, 2 investigators and 2 chief officers responded for a total of 32 personnel.

The department wanted to thank the North Las Vegas Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, NV Energy, Southwest Gas and the American Red Cross for their assistance.