Drought at Lake Mead endangering wildlife

LAS VEGAS, ND — Allen Love has been a Las Vegas native since the 40's. He's seen the changes at Lake Mead especially over the last decade. Last week, Allen and his wife came across a shocking discovery.

He says in the very spot we stood in this day, he couldn't even get to because of water levels. On Wednesday, that same spot was dry.

Allen describes the scene where he saw fish in that very water, before last week finding this very spot looking more like a fish graveyard.

Nevada Department of Wildlife Supervisor Doug Neilsen says Lake Mead is undergoing changes that impact not only people but wildlife too.

He says when water starts to dry then oxygen in the water also becomes low meaning fish living in near the edge will not survive.

Neilsen says it's a tough balance because some fish adapt better than others, while some will die off inevitably because they won't adapt. As for the recently fish Hatchery, they will be focusing on bringing back wildlife that is natural to Lake Mead, while also making sure spices grown there are adaptable to the ever changing Lake Mead conditions.