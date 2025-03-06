Do you recognize this person? Boulder City Police are asking for your help identifying suspected arsonist

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City Police are asking for your help identifying a person last seen wearing checkered pajama pants and a hoodie on Monday, March 3 near the area of the old airport hangar structure on 1401 Madrone Street.
The person was last seen at 9 p.m. possibly walking towards the Boulder Creek Golf Course.
It is believed that this person may have information about an attempted arson outside the hangar.
If you have any information, you can contact Boulder City Police at (702) 293-9224 and press 1.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Boulder City Police are asking for your help identifying suspected arsonist
'Nevada does not have tolls on public roads': NDOT issues warning on toll road scams
Suspect in Las Vegas apartment complex homicide arrested in Denver, police say
New 911 call details moments after killing of bartender in downtown Las Vegas
How is law enforcement tackling major road violations?
Las Vegas family mourns loss of single father killed by drunk driver
Woman suspected of stealing thousands from older men in romance scam, FBI in Las Vegas says
Intersection of Valley View and Sahara shut down for hours during hit-and-run investigation
Intersection of Sahara and Valley View closed as authorities investigate hit-and-run
LVMPD asking for public's help to identify serial burglar suspect