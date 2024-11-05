'(Un)Talented Mr. Ripley': Prosecutors say Metro Sergeant has lied about character

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State prosecutors are calling out suspended Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Kevin Menon in new court documents obtained by Channel 13.

Menon is facing charges in two separate criminal cases related to illegal arrest tactics on the Strip and possession of child sex abuse material.

Prosecutors called Menon an "(un)talented Mr. Ripley" and a "con." Now, they want to increase Menon's bail from $27,000 to $250,000 cash only in his original case.

In the reply to the defendant's opposition, prosecutors said while out on bail, Menon was found to be in possession of more than 300 images of child sex abuse material.

They also counter several statements made in Menon's own character letter.

"For instance, Defendant asks this Court to consider his employment at LVMPD as a basis for a low bail. What he conveniently overlooks is the fact that he currently stands charged for crimes he committed while wearing the badge," prosecutors said.

Menon wrote in his character letter that he was the only recruit at the LVMPD to teach a class while also attending the academy.

Prosecutors said there is evidence to support this claim but the PowerPoint presentation for "Basic Life Trauma Support" was found on the same computer as the child sex abuse material.

Lastly, prosecutors refute Menon's claim about attending Harvard College or Harvard University.

Attached with the state's reply is an email from the Office of General Counsel at Harvard stating there are no records to indicate Menon was admitted to either Harvard College or Harvard Medical School.

ktnv

Prosecutors said they also found a fraudulent transcript of Menon's grades at Harvard University on his computer.

"Disconcertingly, because it is a Word document, it is subject to editing, and thus the user is able to change anything on the document at will. For instance, the grades he gave himself (a modest 2 A’s and 2 B’s) can be altered to reflect that he failed all of his courses," prosecutors wrote.

ktnv

In the reply, prosecutors said two additional charges of possession of child sex abuse material were added amid new discovery.

Menon is set to be back in court on Nov. 6.

