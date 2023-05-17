Two women arrested on robbery, murder charges after man found dead in hotel room, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two women were arrested on Wednesday after a man was found unresponsive in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip, police say.

Las Vegas Metro police received reports of an unresponsive guest inside a hotel room in the 3600 block of S Las Vegas Boulevard at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Monday and responded to the scene.

A man was found in the room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim had gone into his hotel room with the two women, who "fled a few minutes later with the victim's property."

The two women involved were identified by police as Erika Covington, 20, and Arionna Taylor, 20, and were taken into custody without incident.

Both women have been booked into CCDC for robbery and open murder.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.