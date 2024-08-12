Suspect arrested in connection to Las Vegas fatal shooting near Palos Verde St.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to an early morning fatal shooting.

Around 3:43 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call for gunfire in the 3900 block of Palos Verde Street.

When police arrived, they found a car in the middle of the road in the 400 block of Calcaterra Circle and a man inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Lt. Robert Price.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Watch the full briefing from LVMPD Lt. Robert Price here:

Las Vegas police searching for suspect in early morning fatal shooting

During the investigation, police learned the victim was seen with another person before the shooting, Price said.

Witnesses said they heard a pop and then saw the man running to his car, apparently bleeding, and the other person running south on Palos Verde.

Through the investigation, police identified Anthony Rollans, 28, as a suspect. Rollans was booked in absentia into the Clark County jail on a charge of open murder.

