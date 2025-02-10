Suspect arrested after fight leads to shooting that kills one in Spring Valley, LVMPD says

Update Feb. 11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said a suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvment in the fatal shooting on Sunday.

LVMPD identified 24-year-old Anjele McCullough as the suspect. Police said they arrested McCullough on Monday and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and other felony charges.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a fight reportedly turned into a shooting that killed one person.

It happened around 10:02 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 3600 block of South Jones Boulevard, between Spring Mountain and Twain, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to an area hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Police said a group of people were involved in a fight in a parking lot of an area business, and that during the fight, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.