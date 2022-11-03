Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police search for people stealing puppies in Spring Valley

Burglary suspects accused of stealing puppies
Crime Stoppers of Nevada
Surveillance video shows the suspects breaking into a pet store in the Spring Valley area and stealing multiple puppies on Oct. 24 and then again on Tuesday morning.
Burglary suspects accused of stealing puppies
Burglary suspects accused of stealing puppies
Burglary suspects accused of stealing puppies
Burglary suspects accused of stealing puppies
Burglary suspects accused of stealing puppies
Burglary suspects accused of stealing puppies
Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 13:08:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spring Valley detectives are looking for multiple burglary suspects who broke into pet stores on Tuesday morning.

Detectives say surveillance video of the scene shows the suspects breaking into several pet stores in the Spring Valley area and stealing multiple puppies on Oct. 24 — and then again on Tuesday morning.

If you recognize these individuals or have any information, please contact Spring Valley Police Department and Detective Emry at 702-828-1926 or H13332E@LVMPD.com. Make sure to reference Event LLV221000090914 & Event LLV221100000413.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH