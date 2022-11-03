Las Vegas police search for people stealing puppies in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spring Valley detectives are looking for multiple burglary suspects who broke into pet stores on Tuesday morning.

Detectives say surveillance video of the scene shows the suspects breaking into several pet stores in the Spring Valley area and stealing multiple puppies on Oct. 24 — and then again on Tuesday morning.

If you recognize these individuals or have any information, please contact Spring Valley Police Department and Detective Emry at 702-828-1926 or H13332E@LVMPD.com. Make sure to reference Event LLV221000090914 & Event LLV221100000413.