Ross Goodman, son of former mob attorney, to represent 'Keefe D' in Tupac murder trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County judge agreed to delay the arraignment of Duane "Keefe D" Davis once again on Thursday morning.

Duane Keithe Davis, known as "Keffe D," appeared in Regional Justice Court for his arraignment on murder charges related to the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. His new attorney, Ross Goodman, the son of former Las Vegas mayor and mob attorney Oscar Goodman, also appeared in court on Thursday.

Goodman will represent Davis in the trial and asked the judge for a two-week continuance to prepare, which was granted.

Davis is facing a homicide charge after being arrested outside his Henderson home earlier this month. During a press conference, Metro police pointed to numerous claims Davis made in his memoir and television interviews regarding the night of the shooting.

In his book, "Compton Street Legend," Davis claimed he was the "on-the-ground point guy" who ordered Tupac's killing. In 2018, Davis appeared in the BET documentary series "The Deathrow Chronicles," saying he was in the car with the shooter.

Additionally, Tupac Shakur was seen on surveillance footage earlier that night "kicking and punching" the man who would eventually pull the trigger, Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson. Police believe Davis planned the shooting in retaliation for his son's beating.

That night, Shakur was shot multiple times while sitting in the passenger seat at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996. Suge Knight, the CEO of Shakur's record label, Death Row Records, was in the driver's seat. Knight is currently in prison for a 2015 fatal hit and run. He has refused to share with police any details on the shooting.