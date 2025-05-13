One person dead after overnight hit-and-run off Rainbow Boulevard, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a deadly wreck Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:18 a.m. in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A Tesla Model Y was heading south on Rainbow when a pedestrian tried crossing Rainbow at the north side of the intersection with Vegas Drive, authorities said.

The pedestrian was hit by the Tesla, and the driver failed to stop or notify police, officials said.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead.

This collision marks the 66th fatal traffic-related collision in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.