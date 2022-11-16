NDOC searching for man who walked away from transitional housing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections is looking for a missing offender who did not return on Tuesday to transitional housing in Las Vegas.

51-year-old Roberto Munoz didn’t return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing after he had an appointment at the DMV and was discovered missing during a 1 p.m. emergency count, NDOC said in a press release.

Munoz was last seen at a bus stop on Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. Munoz is described as 5 feet, 7 inches and 220 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a 1-inch scar above both eyes.

He also has multiple tattoos, including:

