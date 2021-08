LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas are investigating an overnight homicide in the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Police say they responded to reports of multiple shots fired in an apartment complex.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s in a car who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the police or Crime Stoppers.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

MAP OF THE AREA