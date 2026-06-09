Man pleads guilty to assaulting Las Vegas TSA officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting several Transportation Security Administration officers while trying to get into Harry Reid International Airport.

According to the Department of Justice, the incident happened on Nov. 3, 2025.

Investigators say Jhon Raul Vizcaino Ramirez admitted that he presented a boarding pass with someone else's name on it to try to enter passenger boarding areas at Harry Reid International Airport.

When a TSA officer asked Ramirez to provide his identification, Ramirez assaulted the officer. He then resisted arrest and assaulted several other offices who were attempting to detain him.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials say Ramirez, who is from Cuba, was originally found near Yuma, Arizona on Oct. 27, 2022 after he illegally entered the United States from Mexico. Due to a lack of detention space, he was released and remained in the United States.

Ramirez has pleaded guilty to two counts of interfering with security screening personnel, two counts of assault, and one count of entry by false pretenses to a secure airport area.

He is facing up to 10 years in prison, a three-year period of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. He will also be turned over to ICE upon the conclusion of his federal criminal charges.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10.