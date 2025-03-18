LVMPD investigating multiple fires at Tesla collision center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are responding to reports of a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning.

It's happening in the 6000 block of West Badura Avenue.

WATCH | Traffic camera footage shows the police presence in the area.

LVMPD investigating reports of Teslas being set on fire

LVMPD Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this report as more information is made available.

