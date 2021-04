LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD police say the man on your screen is charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man at a gas station.

A new arrest report details what happened Friday near Jones and Spring Mountain.

Investigators say Andrew Cubit got into an argument with the man before attacking him then leaving the scene.

Police were able to track cubit down with a license plate because he was allegedly driving drunk.

The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital.