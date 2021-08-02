Las Vegas police looking for shooter after man found dead in car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shortly before 5 p.m. July 31, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 1600 block of East Lane, which is near Rancho and Vegas drives.

Officers located the male driver in the car, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the press release from LVMPD.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was driving on East Lane when he was shot, and he collided with a wall.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown and no one has been arrested.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

MAP OF THE AREA

