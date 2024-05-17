Las Vegas elementary school placed on lockdown after stabbing incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at a Las Vegas elementary school were under lockdown on Friday after a fight on campus.

Wendell Williams Elementary School Principal Cynthia Ireland stressed in her messaging to parents that the students were safe, and that the lockdown was out of an abundance of caution.

CCSD Police and officers with LVMPD responded to the campus, and Metro police confirmed that a man was stabbed and then taken to UCM hospital while a suspect was taken into custody.

The fifth grade promotion ceremony has been rescheduled for Monday. The school will provide further details for a new time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this report as more information is made available.