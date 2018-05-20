Lacy is currently serving a 9-year sentence in a Florida prison for several bank robberies. He is also due to serve 105 years in California for more bank robberies that happened in the Bay Area throughout 2012 and 2013.
An arrest warrant has been issued charging Lacy with two counts of homicide. He is expected to stand trial in San Francisco for the murders.
Once the murder trials are over, Lacy will return to Florida to serve out his sentence, then will be transported to California to serve time for his bank robbery convictions.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at 415-553-9515, or the 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444.