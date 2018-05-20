Back in 1999, former UNLV swimmer Kameron Sengthavy was found dead in a San Francisco apartment building with apparent stab wounds. He was 25 years old.

The homicide case went cold, but 19 years later the San Francisco Police Department says they've found a suspect: 38-year-old Donovan Ray Lacy.

SFPD officials say Lacy is also connected to another homicide in 2000 after 60-year-old Thomas Lee, a San Francisco resident, was fatally shot at a gas station.

Lacy is currently serving a 9-year sentence in a Florida prison for several bank robberies. He is also due to serve 105 years in California for more bank robberies that happened in the Bay Area throughout 2012 and 2013.

An arrest warrant has been issued charging Lacy with two counts of homicide. He is expected to stand trial in San Francisco for the murders.

Once the murder trials are over, Lacy will return to Florida to serve out his sentence, then will be transported to California to serve time for his bank robbery convictions.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at 415-553-9515, or the 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444.