2 suspects in North Las Vegas shooting are arrested in Texas

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jan 16, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say two suspects in a North Las Vegas shooting have been arrested in Texas.

They say the two men were taken into custody Friday in Fort Worth in connection with the late-night shooting of a Home Depot employee.

Police say the store employee was shot after an altercation with the suspects whose names haven’t been released yet.

The unidentified victim was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital.

