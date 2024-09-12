Man arrested after shooting another man in North Las Vegas apartment

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in critical condition after being shot inside of a North Las Vegas apartment on Tuesday night.

Police said they received a report that a man had been shot in the head at a complex in the 1700 block of Yale Street, which is near Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair who had been shot. He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. At last check, he was in critical condition.

Investigators said they identified the suspect as a 45-year-old transient man. After the shooting, police said the man ran away from the scene and was later confronted by a person in the 200 block of Judson Avenue, which is about half a mile away.

The suspect shot at that person but missed. He was later apprehended by officers and taken into custody.

North Las Vegas police said the suspect, who has not been identified as of the time of this report, has been booked on two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and a convicted person possessing a firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Las Vegas police at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.