Clark County School District says masks and vaccines will not be required for staff or students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District has announced that masks will not be required for students or staff unless they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

CCSD also says that vaccines will also not be mandated for staff or students.

Schools will be required to maintain a “well room” and a “sick room” in the health offices, separating students with COVID-19 symptoms from those without.

In a recent board meeting, CCSD said it’s more prepared to be "proactive rather than reactive." CCSD also highlighted its recent success in hiring school nurses, which will allow multiple nurses to be brought on-site if needed.

School officials say after-school events and sports will be allowed with some restrictions, and distance learning is still an option for families. Officials also say the plan will be revised and reevaluated every six months, based on community transmission levels.