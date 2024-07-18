Clark County extending cooling stations to July 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hotter temperatures look to be sticking around in the valley.

The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat watch originally issued to run through July 21.

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to be between 110 to 115 degrees in the Las Vegas valley and Pahrump while Death Valley National Park can expect temperatures above 120 degrees.

WATCH: Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce has the latest forecast

Humid with Storms, Still Hot

Because of the watch, Clark County officials are extending the cooling stations through Wednesday, July 24.

The cooling centers are open to people in the community in need of cool, indoor spaces for respite from the heat, vulnerable populations, including those experiencing homelessness, as well as the elderly, families, and children.

You can see the full list of cooling stations, listed in both English and Spanish, below.

KTNV

KTNV

KTNV

KTNV

KTNV

KTNV

The NWS says heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

They have a few tips to keep you and your family safe.



Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in air-conditioned rooms

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates

WATCH: Risks of heat-related illnesses rise amid incoming heat wave