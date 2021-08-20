Child struck by car near Rainbow and Cheyenne intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A child riding a bicycle was struck by a car near the intersection of Rainbow Blvd. and Peak Rd. early Friday morning.

The crash happened in Las Vegas, just south of Cheyenne Ave., just before 7:00 a.m.

The child was immediately transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.

LVMPD says fatal detail was called to the scene to investigate the crash, although no fatalities have been confirmed.

At this time, it is unclear if the child was headed to school when they were hit.

The identities of both the child and the driver are currently unknown.

