Certain high school teams remain on hold amid pandemic in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CCSD spring sports are back.

For the first time in more than a year student athletes are facing off against teams from other schools.

Currently spectators are only allowed at home-team games.

Students must wear masks.

And they also have other COVID-19 safety measures in place.

But not all high school sports are back in action.

The Centennial and Coronado High School football programs are on pause.

The baseball team at Desert Oasis had to cancel its first game on Friday due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test result.