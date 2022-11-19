CCSD Class of 2022 raises graduation rate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to data compiled by the Nevada Department of Education, the Clark County School District's final graduation rate for the Class of 2022 increased to 81.3 percent from 80.9 percent the last year.

“These results are a testament to the hard work of our teachers, support professionals and administrators throughout the pandemic to ensure our students received a high-quality education,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “Our top priority is to ensure that all students graduate college and career ready. As we continue working to improve academic outcomes, we will see improved graduation rates as a result.

The graduation rate for Hispanic/Latino students increased by 1.18 percent year over year in 2021-2022. Furthermore, the increase in graduation rate is reflected in the number of graduates, as the Class of 2022 was the largest in CCSD history, with 25,212 graduates.

The percentage of Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino students earning a College & Career Ready Diploma increased from 14.6% to 16.3% for Black/African American students and from 22.5% to 23.2% for Hispanic/Latino students, respectively.

“CCSD has emerged from the pandemic with a plan to accelerate student learning and the increasing graduation rate is a sign that those efforts are working,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Irene A. Cepeda. “I am extremely proud of the diligent work happening in our schools every day by our educators, which is showcased in the increase in graduation rate this year.”

According to a press release six CCSD high schools achieved a 100% graduation rate, including:

College of Southern Nevada High School East

College of Southern Nevada High School South

East Career and Technical Academy

Indian Springs High School

Northwest Career and Technical Academy

Sandy Valley High School

In addition, nine CCSD high schools had graduation rates of more than 95 percent, including: