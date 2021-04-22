Netflix's 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey shines with diverse cast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2020 was a tough year for movie theaters across the nation and yet, many films still found success by turning to streaming services.

'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' set out to be a Christmas classic and it was.

The film was years in the making and it was written and directed by David E. Talbert and produced by his wife Lyn Sisson-Talbert.

The holiday whimsical full of a diverse cast captured audiences everywhere.

Lyn Sisson-Talbert is an established author and producer and credits her success to humble beginnings and deep roots right here in Las Vegas.

"I loved growing up here in Las Vegas, it is still my favorite place," Sisson-Talbert said.

Sisson-Talbert says while creating this film with her husband, it was important to see herself through her work and representation in Hollywood matters.

"The world is multi-cultural, the world is of so many people and it's time our stories reflect what the world is," Sisson-Talbert said.

Despite much success, the Netflix original musical fell short of this year's Oscar nominations.

But, won big with ten NAACP nominations and went home with two awards.

Recently, Sisson-Talbert and her husband signed a first look deal to continue writing, directing and producing movies for Netflix.

To learn more about Lyn Sisson-Talbert click here.

