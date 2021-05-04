Big changes: new owners and new attractions are being set into motion for CityCenter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of lights is coming back to life. What we know as the iconic glitz and glamour is returning to the valley, with a few changes.

Two new things are happening around the strip. The first is Red Rock Resorts selling the Palms Palace Hotel & Spa to San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority for 650 million cash.

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a nation-wide philanthropic California American Indian tribe.

After years of supporting the Las Vegas community, to have a physical foothold here is a milestone.

The second new development is MGM Resorts International and Infinity World Development Corp. is selling two acres of land to the local 63SLVB company. The sell is set to go for about 80 million.

The undeveloped land is located next to the Shops at Crystals between Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

More on this story coming.

