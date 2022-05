NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead following a collision Friday morning.

North Las Vegas Police Department reports officers responded around 8:20 a.m.to a collision at Dorrell and Bostick Weir St.

Investigation revealed that a male cyclist was hit by a black SUV traveling eastbound on Dorrell.

Per NLVPD, the cyclist was transported to UMC, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene, and speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.