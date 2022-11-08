Arizona Charlie’s Sourdough Café to offer three-course feast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Arizona Charlie’s Sourdough Café will offer a three-course meal on Nov. 24 in honor of Thanksgiving.

According to a release the meal will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The holiday lunch will begin with a soup or salad selection, followed by a choice of turkey or honey-glazed ham served with golden mashed potatoes, honey butter mashed sweet potatoes, fresh vegetable medley, cranberry stuffing with gravy, cranberry sauce, and a bread bun.

Guests can have pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. With a True Rewards card, the lunch will cost $18.99 per person.

More details are available at www.arizonacharliesdecatur.com and www.arizonacharliesboulder.com.