74% of animal shelters in Nevada reached 'no-kill' status in 2022, new report reveals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over 74% of animal shelters in Nevada reached a "no-kill" status in 2022, a new report from the national non-profit Best Friends Animal Society revealed this week.

According to the newly-released report, the most major decreases seen in the statewide save rate came from northern Nevada and rural communities. Researchers involved in the study attributed this mainly to an observed lack of access to "resources and veterinary care."

"Sadly, this oftentimes leads people to surrender their pets, which reduces shelter space that would otherwise be available for homeless dogs and cats," the report states.

One of the major efforts to increase the save rate in Nevada, according to the report, is Best Friends' recent implementation of an "interim leadership support program" at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. TAF has been the subject of major controversy in the past year after a surprise inspection from a city council member revealed concerning conditions for both animal and staff members in the facility.

Currently, the report indicated that there are now two Best Friends staff members embedded in TAF, working to close "one of the largest pet lifesaving gaps in the country," according to the report.

Following the pandemic, the report says Nevada largely reflects a phenomenon being seen across the county — after the pandemic, shelters saw higher intakes and lower adoptions, leading to higher euthanasia rates. However, Best Friends says that with targeting programming, collaboration between kill shelters and no-kill shelters, and advocacy work, save rates have continued to increase with time, across the country.

“We've made great progress and there is still momentum for our achievable goal, despite the small dip in lifesaving in 2022,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “2025 is only two years away, so now is the time to support your local shelters. Together, let's make every shelter and every community no-kill by 2025.”