4th of July fireworks wow Strip crowds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The night sky was lit up above the Las Vegas Strip, with the first-ever citywide fireworks show on the 4th of July.

It comes after the fireworks display on new year's was canceled, because of the pandemic.

Treasure Island is one of 7 Las Vegas Strip resorts that had fireworks shooting from the top of their building...

Thousands of visitors also spent the day on the Strip, the first major holiday since we fully reopened and saw the spectacle in the sky.

The other fireworks locations are Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Resorts World, and the Strat.