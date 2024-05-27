150-acre Bird Springs Fire southwest of Las Vegas is now 70% contained

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews worked through the night on Sunday to suppress a 150-acre wildfire southwest of Las Vegas.

The fire, since named the Bird Springs Fire, was 70% contained as of Monday afternoon, the Bureau of Land Management announced.

WATCH: BLM shares new details on efforts to contain the Bird Springs Fire:

Update on 150-acre wildfire burning southwest of Las Vegas

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire started at 11:40 a.m. approximately two miles south of the Late Night Trailhead and state Route 160 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

"Very minimal smoke is showing from the air and crews on the ground are engaged and finding minimal heat on the fireline," a BLM spokesperson stated.

BLM officials originally said they hoped to fully contain the fire by Tuesday night. However, at 4 p.m., the agency gave Channel 13 and update and said they don't expect full containment until Wednesday at 12 p.m.

On Tuesday, BLM officials also said the fire was caused by target shooting, which is illegal in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Anyone with information is asked to contact BLM officials by email at blm_nv_sndo_lawenforcement@blm.gov or call 702-293-8998.

While some smoke can still be seen closer to the fire, they add there has been no new activity and the fire has not grown.

Officials say no structures are threatened, no roads are closed, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is human-caused, according to officials, though the exact source of ignition was still under investigation as of this report.

Approximately 30 firefighters were initially assigned to contain it and additional help is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Wildfire season: Preparation and prevention tips

Wildfire season in Nevada runs from May through October. Channel 13 previously spoke to wildland firefighters who said they are ready for this season.

WATCH: Here's how local wildland firefighters are preparing

'We're ready': Las Vegas valley wildland firefighters are preparing for fire season

They also laid out some tips for preventing wildfires.



Clear dead vegetation (trees, grass, leaves, etc.) from around your home to limit the potential fire fuel.

Properly soak and dispose of cigarette butts, charcoal briquettes, and any other material that can start fires.

Equip all-terrain vehicles with spark arrestors.

Clark County officials are also reminding everyone that only "safe and sane" fireworks are allowed in Clark County and local cities and that is only from June 28 through July 4.

No fireworks of any kind are allowed at Clark County Wetlands Park and other local parks, or on public lands in the region, including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead, and Red Rock Canyon.

Offenders caught using illegal fireworks in unincorporated County areas and the city of Las Vegas face a minimum fine of $500. Legislation approved in 2021 by the Nevada State Legislature allows for fines of up to $10,000 for large amounts of illegal fireworks found within the community.

Residents are urged not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks to keep 911 free for life-threatening emergencies. Instead, the public is asked to report location complaints about illegal fireworks over the holiday online by clicking here.