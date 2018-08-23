13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Aug. 24-20

Here are 13 things to do this week in Las Vegas for the week of Aug. 24 through 30:

1. The Delta Bombers, The Rhyolite Sound and Franks & Deans are performing Aug. 24 at The Bunkhouse Saloon. In addition to music and beer, there will be a birthday and cake in celebration of Andrew Himmler's 30th birthday.

2. Mat Franco, who was the first and only magician to win "America's Got Talent," performs at The LINQ Fridays through Tuesdays. Franco performs unique feats of illusion and makes his audiences laugh and cry.

3. Gavin DeGraw and Phillip Phillips are performing Aug. 24 in the Pearl Concert Theater at The Palms. DeGraw's biggest hits include "Best I Ever Had" and "We Belong Together."

4. Country singer Ben Gallaher will perform Aug. 24 at Stoney's Rockin Country. His songs are described as autobiographical anthems of growing up in south central Pennsylvania with a passion for country music from the '90s.

5. Addlers Appetite, featuring ex-Guns 'n Roses drummer Steven Adler, performs Aug. 24 at Golden Nugget. They will celebrate GNR's 30th anniversary by performing "Appetite For Destruction."

6. The Something Scottish Festival is happening Aug. 25 at Windmill Library. Live performances by bagpipers and highland dances, demonstrations of spinning and weaving, a wee bairns corner for children with crafts and games, a haggis sampling, and other Scottish fun.

7. Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are bringing the 2018 Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour to MGM Grand on Aug. 25.

8. The next free concert on Fremont Street is happening Aug. 25. The GRAMMY Award-winning modern hard rock bank Halestorm is performing. The band recently released an album titled "Into the Wild Life."

9. Faster Pussycat is performing Aug. 25 at Count's Vamp'd. They'll be joined by Paradise Kitty and comedian Don Jamieson.

10. Head to the Majestic Repertory Theatre on Aug. 25 for an environmental staging of Adam Szmkowicz's twisted dark comedy "Clown Bar." The production features antisocial clown, satirical torch songs, risque burlesque and off-color humor.

11. The Farmers & Makers Market happens presented by Artisan Craft Festival every Sunday at Silverton. Family-friendly event with more than 30 vendors and free parking.

12. The Golden Tiki is celebrating its 3rd anniversary on Aug. 26, hosted by Jesse from Eagles of Death Metal. Branden and Lisa will be exchanging their Vegas wedding vows. Free champagne, passed appetizers and Dole Whip. There will also be a "huge" surprise guest band.

13. "Pulp Fiction" will be the featured movie Aug. 27 at The Cosmopolitan's Dive In Movie Night. Enjoy the Boulevard Pool while watch the movie on the marquee.

