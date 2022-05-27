13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: May 26-June 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Memorial Day weekend is bringing plenty of performances to Las Vegas. A list of things to do in Las Vegas this week can be found below.

DAYLIGHT Beach Club

Memorial Day weekend, people can listen to performances from SAINt JHN, Fat Joe, and Rubi Rose. The performances will take place May 28 to May 29 at DAYLIGHT Beach Club located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance schedule is as follows:

SAINt JHN on May 28

Fat Joe on May 29

Rubi Rose on May 30

98.5 KLUC Summer Jam

Charlie Puth. Tate McRae, Iann Dior, Bibi and Ylona Garcia will be performing at the Resorts World Event Center. The performances start 6:30 p.m. on June 1. Tickets start at $40.

Hard Rock Live Las Vegas

As part of a benefit rock concert Mario Barth & About Kings will be performing at Hard Rock Live Las Vegas on the Strip on May 27. The concert will open with a performance from DJ Aero from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Filmore performing from 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the concert ending with Mario Barth & About Kings from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for the general public and are free for military veterans and active-duty military.

Keith Urban

From May 27 to May 29 Keith Urban will be performing live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.

New Kids On The Block

New Kids On The Block will be performing at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29.95 to $199.95 and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Sting

Award winning musician Sting will be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 3 alongside other dates. The musician will be performing some of his hits including Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Every Breath You Take” and new songs from his album, "The Bridge". Ticket prices start at $59 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Reggae on the Roof

On May 28 Dj Finesse will be performing at the Downtown Grand Pool Deck located at Citrus Grand Pool Deck 206 N. 3rd Street. Tickets start at $20 and doors open at 8 p.m. Those wanting to enter have to be 21 or older.

Platinum Max Caster

From All Elite Wrestling, Max Caster will be performing and interacting with friends alongside special guests. General admission is 20$ and VIP tickets are 50$. The event kicks starts May 27 at 10 p.m. at The Nerd located at 450 East Fremont Street. Those interested have to be 21 or older to attend.

Ru Paul's Drag Race LIVE!

On May 29 at 9:30 p.m. Ru Paul's Drag Race will be held at the Flamingo Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas. The show line-ups feature Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Trinity K Bonet and Vanessa Vanjie. Line-ups for the show vary and are subject to change. Tickets start at 65$.

Shin Lim

Having appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, America's Got Talent and Jimmy Kimmel Live magic lovers can watch Shin Lim perform on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. at The Mirage Theatre. Tickets start at $60.99.

LV Craft Show

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 29 the 10th Magnificient Memorial Day Celebration Craft & Gift Show is being held at Veil Pavilion at located at 3333 Blue Diamond Road. The event features food trucks, crafters and artists, hourly drawings, and pop-up games. Admission and parking are free.