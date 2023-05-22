Vegas Golden Knights | 5/19/23

The Vegas Golden Knights are advancing to the 2023 playoffs, with the Western Conference Final starting at home on Friday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT airing on ESPN and on Sunday, May 21 at 12 p.m. airing on KTNV.

Dave Goucher, play-by-play announcer, and Shane Hnidy, analyst, joined us on the "Las Vegas Morning Blend" as they're about to become familiar faces on KTNV and our sister stations thanks to the new agreement between the Golden Knights and Scripps Sports, Channel 13's parent company.

Starting next season their local broadcasts of Vegas Golden Knights games will be on KTNV and its sister stations, available over the air to all of the Las Vegas Valley and beyond.

This segment is paid for by the Vegas Golden Knights