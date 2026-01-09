Thought Leaders America| 1/9/26

Every year, CES launches thousands of new products—but only a few trends truly change everyday life.

Thought Leaders America CEO Dominic Forth and Director of Strategic Partnerships Chrissy Colton have been on the show floor interviewing innovators and curating The 2026 Guide to CES: What’s Next in Tech and Who’s Leading It.

From that vantage point, three clear storylines are emerging: AI that feels more human, wearables designed to care for both brain and body, and technology quietly reshaping the world around us.

In plain language, they break down what these trends really mean and help viewers spot what matters beyond the hype as we head into 2026.

This segment is paid for by Thought Leaders America