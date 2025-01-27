NeilBuys.com | 1/27/25

Neil Sackmary, the dynamic host of "Trooper Talks" and owner of Neil Buys, recently brought his energy and passion to "Morning Blend".

Partnering with members of the Nevada Highway Patrol, Neil shared valuable insights into the department's initiatives, from promoting road safety to addressing impaired driving.

The engaging discussion also spotlighted the critical importance of reducing speeding and protecting lives on Nevada’s highways.

The show also explored career opportunities with the Nevada Highway Patrol, inviting viewers to consider joining their ranks.

With his unique ability to connect with audiences, Neil emphasized the department’s mission to keep Nevada’s roads safe for everyone. The takeover underscored the vital role of community partnerships in building a safer future.

