Marketing Huddle, LLC | 11/4/24

Planning for a fulfilling retirement goes beyond financial preparation, says Shawn Maloney, certified retirement planner, fiduciary, and CEO of Retire Wise, LLC.

With over two decades of experience, Maloney advocates for his "Retire Happy Framework™," which integrates both financial and personal guidance for long-term stability and happiness.

His approach aims to alleviate common fears, like outliving one’s savings, through strategies like tailored drawdown plans.

Additionally, Maloney encourages clients to embrace a holistic view of retirement by focusing on quality of life and meaningful engagement.

