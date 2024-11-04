Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Marketing Huddle, LLC | 11/4/24

Shawn Maloney, CEO of Retire Wise, LLC, offers insights on avoiding common retirement planning mistakes and securing a financially and emotionally fulfilling future. #PaidForContent
Posted

Planning for a fulfilling retirement goes beyond financial preparation, says Shawn Maloney, certified retirement planner, fiduciary, and CEO of Retire Wise, LLC.

With over two decades of experience, Maloney advocates for his "Retire Happy Framework™," which integrates both financial and personal guidance for long-term stability and happiness.

His approach aims to alleviate common fears, like outliving one’s savings, through strategies like tailored drawdown plans.

Additionally, Maloney encourages clients to embrace a holistic view of retirement by focusing on quality of life and meaningful engagement.

To learn more, visit Retire Wise's website and explore how to design a retirement that’s as fulfilling as it is financially sound.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo