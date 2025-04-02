LV Craft Shows | 4/01/2025

LV Craft Shows is adding an exciting new location! Don’t miss Food Truck Market Days happening THIS Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet at Decatur & Oakey.

Indulge in a variety of delicious food, including Mexican, Hawaiian, Argentinian, Vegan, and more! Shop arts & crafts, find unique gifts, and enjoy live music with DJ S-One. There will be kids' activities, making it a perfect outing for the whole family.

The weather is looking great, so gather your friends and head out for a fun-filled day. Admission and parking are always free! Simply register online at LVCraftShows.com—no need to print tickets. See you there!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows