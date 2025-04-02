Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

LV Craft Shows | 4/01/2025

Join LV Craft Shows for Food Truck Market Days at their brand-new location! Enjoy delicious food, arts &amp; crafts, music, and fun activities for the whole family. Happening THIS Sunday from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet parking lot. Admission and parking are free!
Posted

LV Craft Shows is adding an exciting new location! Don’t miss Food Truck Market Days happening THIS Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet at Decatur & Oakey.

Indulge in a variety of delicious food, including Mexican, Hawaiian, Argentinian, Vegan, and more! Shop arts & crafts, find unique gifts, and enjoy live music with DJ S-One. There will be kids' activities, making it a perfect outing for the whole family.

The weather is looking great, so gather your friends and head out for a fun-filled day. Admission and parking are always free! Simply register online at LVCraftShows.com—no need to print tickets. See you there!

This segment is paid for by  LV Craft Shows

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo